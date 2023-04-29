RHONJ: Teresa and Melissa breaks down while talking about family; Former says 'We were so happy'

Teresa Giudice and Melissa Gorga are currently making headlines after they shared a rare family moment. As per the reports, in the Tuesday night's episode of The Real Housewives of New Jersey, both the ladies who have been feuding on shared a bittersweet moment while on vacation in Ireland. Melissa got teary-eyed when she said, “I started with Sala Consilina 'cause that was where your parents were from. And I'm showing your family coming from Italy.” Teresa who was sitting next to other women got up from there and said, “Alright stop.”

Melissa talks about their family

Melissa continued to explain her drawing and says, "Your dad, your mom, you and your brother. It's just sad to me that this was a family, and to draw them from the beginning struck me like, 'Wow, look where we are right now.'" Teresa then goes to her and says, “I swear, I knew that was yours.” Melissa then apologises and says, “This is your family. I love them so much." Talking about their beautiful family, Teresa says, “It's, like, the way we started. We were so happy. We were a happy, beautiful family." For the unversed, Teresa's father, Giacinto Gorga, died in April 2020, three years after his wife Antonia Gorga died at age 66 following a battle with pneumonia. Talking about her late parents, Teresa said, “And they always instilled in us: love each other.”

What happened between Teresa and Melissa

For the unversed, Teresa and Melissa are always in the feuds over wedding and family drama. Last week's episode saw both of them get into it again after the former was accused of "blaming" Melissa's daughter Antonia for the friction between families. However, the argument eventually stopped after both of them realized they wouldn’t see eye to eye.

