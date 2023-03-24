RHOSLC star Meredith Marks is 'alive and well' after near-death car crash

"It was a miracle that I survived," said "Real Housewives of Salt Lake City" star Meredith Marks. On Thursday, the reality star took to Instagram to share her terrifying experience of almost crashing off a cliff in the midst of a snowstorm in Utah. Despite the treacherous conditions, Marks managed to keep her car from plunging into a potential fatal accident. "I'm so grateful to be alive and here to tell this story," she said.

ALSO READ: Everything Eddie Cibrian has said about ex-wife Brandi Glanville's claims of his affair with Piper Perabo

A Close Brush with Death for Meredith

Meredith from The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City recently experienced a terrifying car crash that almost sent her off a snowy cliff in Utah! After the frightening experience, she took to Instagram to share her story with her 470k followers. She said, "I'm beyond happy to be alive and well after this near-fatal accident. It was an incredibly scary experience, and I'm grateful for all the support I've received." We're so glad that Meredith is safe and we wish her all the best.

Thr reality TV star, and her pal Kathy Prounis, were in for a shock when the black SUV they were travelling in began losing control in a snowstorm in Park City. Not knowing what was to come, the two friends took a selfie, smiling bravely despite the dangerous conditions. Thanks to the quick thinking of their driver, disaster was avoided. With the car spinning out of control and heading towards a cliff edge, the driver managed to slam on the brakes, plunging the luxury vehicle into a giant snowbank. In doing so, they just narrowly avoided a major accident.

ALSO READ: RHODC's Catherine Ommanney recalls sharing a 'passionate kiss' with Prince Harry during alleged 2006 affair