The Rhythm Section star Blake Lively on having three kids with Ryan Reynolds: We're outnumbered and it's a lot

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds welcomed their third daughter a few months ago. The Rhythm Section actress is opening up about her life since the newborn.

Blake Lively is getting real about her life post welcoming her third baby with Ryan Reynolds. The actress, who will be seen in The Rhythm Section this weekend, welcomed her third daughter with the Deadpool actor late last year. The couple is now parents to 5-year-old James, 3-year-old Inez and their newborn. Although she has her lips sealed regarding the details about the newborn, Blake has now revealed how she and Reynolds feel outnumbered by their children. The 32-year-old actress opened up about her life with three children during her Good Morning America appearance.

The Gossip Girl alum feels like the Hollywood couple has gone from having two kids to 3000. "It's like going from two to 3,000. I mean, we have so many children. It's pretty crazy. We're outnumbered, and it's a lot," she said. "People say going from two to three, it's the same, you know, it's kind of easy -- those people do not have three kids," Blake joked. "It is real crazy. But I'm here," she added.

Blake's confession comes months after Ryan admitted that it is hard for the family to leave the house since they welcomed the third baby. Appearing on the Today show, he said, "Leaving the house is getting harder and harder ... That gets a lot harder when they ask, "Where are you going? When are you coming home? Why are you leaving me?" Meanwhile, Blake also addressed the Gossip Girl reboot. When asked if she is involved in the project, she told E! News that she is not a part of the project. "It's (Gossip Girl reboot) happening. I don't know, am not involved. You will have to call the producer," she said.

While we wait to see if Blake is a part of the Gossip Girl reboot, you can watch her in The Rhythm Section releasing on January 31.

