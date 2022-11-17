Ric Flair discusses CM Punk's explosive AEW comments, backstage brawl and more

While the backstage brawl that took place between Punk, Ace Steel aka Christopher Guy, and The Elite aka Colt Cabana took place over two months ago, none of the wrestlers involved were seen live on AEW TV since. However, it was Cabana's return to AEW when he answered Chris Jericho's open challenge for the ROH World Championship that sparked conversation. Many believed that Punk may never be seen in the AEW ring again.

WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair recently reacted to CM Punk's comments that shocked everyone at the post-All Out media scrum. Following the alleged backstage brawl that broke out, CM Punk was stripped of the AEW World Championship and faced suspension. In a recent interaction, Flair opened up on his meet with Colt Cabana and their talk about CM Punk.

Ric Flair's conversation with Colt Cabana

Although during his recent interaction on To Be The Man, 16-time World Champion, Ric Flair revealed details about his recent talk with Cabana. Recalling their meet, he said, "Colt Cabana came over and wanted my autograph and I didn't know who he was. I've never met him, right, and the guy goes, This is Colt Cabana.' Then I stood up and shook his hand. I said, 'What's going on with you and Punk?' He said, 'It's a long story.' So, Punk's got more long stories with people than I do. [Cabana] a nice kid ... really good worker."

Ric Flair on the backstage brawl

In the same interview, Flair also revealed his views on the backstage brawl situation and said that he finds it entertaining. He said, "I’ve been watching this from afar. It’s very entertaining. If it’s entertainment the fans want, it’s the entertainment they’re getting, and Punk is giving a lot of it. He’s creating excitement now, and if he’s not afraid to say it…. I like the way he said I’ll walk down the hall and be ready. That’s Harley Race talking right there. I don’t know if he’s that tough but [laughs] I love it. That’s old-time stuff right there, it is. You got a problem with me, you can find me, right there in the building."

The WWE Hall of Famer also suggested that he was informed by an AEW employee, who he didn't name, that CM Punk is not coming back to the company.