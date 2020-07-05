Rich Kids of Beverly Hills star Morgan Stewart flaunts a massive diamond ring as she announces engagement

  1. Home
Reality TV star Morgan Stewart announced her engagement to Jordan McGraw with a picture captioned “fireworks” on Instagram. Morgan was sporting a huge diamond ring as she celebrated her 4th of July proposal.
Rich Kids of Beverly Hills alum Morgan Stewart just announced her engagement to singer Jordan McGraw. Morgan was overjoyed as she shared a picture sporting a massive diamond ring via Instagram. The reality TV star captioned the picture as “fireworks” hinting at the 4th of July proposal. Many excited fans and celebrities extended their wishes over the heartwarming news, in the comments section.

 

Modern Family star Sarah Hyland wrote “HOLY SHIT”, while father-in-law Dr. Phill commented, “Morgan, Robin and I are so thrilled for you and Jordan. So proud to add you to the family! Love you both!!!” Sculpt Society founder Megan Roup also added “SO happy for you!!!” in the comments.

 

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Back in March, the comedian confirmed in an E! News’ Nightly Pop Instagram Live that she has been dating Dr. Phil McGraw's son for three months then. Morgan also revealed some history between the couple saying, "You wanna know a very fun fact, you guys? We dated 10 years ago for a year and then he broke up with me.'" Morgan joked. "And I was like, 'Fine, whatever. I don't care.' And then I went on obviously to have another relationship and then the past year we got back together."

 

During the same Instagram session, Morgan was asked how their romance was rekindled. She said "I don't know, he was persistent and I was like, 'Alright’.” Since making their relationship public, the couple has been vocal about their love on social media. From sharing pictures from a birthday celebration to giving a glimpse into lockdown life at home, the duo has let fans inside their romance.

