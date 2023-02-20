Richard Belzer, beloved comedian and stalwart detective of Law & Order SVU dies at the age of 78

Richard Belzer who started as the stand-up comedian quickly gained fame as the cynical stalwart detective on Law & Order: Special Victims Unit and Homicide: Life on the Street. On early Sunday, Richard Belzer died at the age of 78 in his Bozouls home of France.

Richard Belzer death

As per The Hollywood Reporter Bill Scheft, actor’s long time friend said that Richard Belzer was suffering from several health issues which could have contributed to his death. He died early in the Sunday morning at the Bozouls house in France. Tributes quickly poured in for Belzer on social media. His dedication, talents, and professionalism were much appreciated.

Richard is survived by his third wife, Harlee McBride along with step daughters Bree and Jessica. Belzer’s cousin and friend Henry Winkler confirmed Belzer’s death on Twitter and posted a heartfelt tribute.

In a statement to Variety Dick Wolf, the creator of Law and Order said that he really loved Richard’s character on the show. Everyone will miss him very much as he bought immense joy and humor on the sets. Universal Television and NBC also paid their tribute to the actor. They stated that Richard Belzer had much impact on everyone’s life as his beloved character on show quickly became popular amongst the audience.

Richard Belzer quickly became a household name after playing the role of Detective John Munch. His life leading to being a TV actor and comedian was hard with abusive childhood and later his father committed suicide because of his mother’s death.