Richard Donner passes away: Steven Spielberg, Edgar Wright & James Mangold pay tribute to ‘Superman’ director

Richard Donner was one of the most prolific directors in Hollywood. He started his career in television and later made some huge blockbusters including the ‘Superman’ and ‘Lethal Weapon’ franchise. Some of his other notable works include Inside Moves, 16 Blocks, and the all-time classic ‘The Goonies’ amongst many others. Sean Astin, star of ‘The Goonies’ was one of the first ones to remember Richard. He wrote on Twitter, “Richard Donner had the biggest, boomiest voice you could imagine. He commanded attention and he laughed like no man has ever laughed before. Dick was so much fun. What I perceived in him, as a 12-year-old kid, is that he cared. I love how much he cared.”

Steven Spielberg remembered Richard in a message shared via Amblin on Twitter. His heartfelt note read, “Dick had such a powerful command of his movies and was so gifted across so many genres,” Spielberg said in a statement. “Being in his circle was akin to hanging out with your favorite coach, smartest professor, fiercest motivator, most endearing friend, staunchest ally, and — of course — the greatest Goonie of all. He was all kid. All heart. All the time. I can’t believe he’s gone, but his husky, hearty laugh will stay with me always.”

Baby Driver director Edgar Wright took to Twitter and shared how much he admired Richard and his legendary filmmaking. One of his three-part tribute read, “Richard Donner’s big heart & effervescent charm shone in his movies through the remarkable performances of his cast, which is no mean feat. You remember all the characters in Superman, Lethal Weapon, The Goonies & more, because Donner knew how to capture that magic onscreen.”

