Richard Dreyfuss Controversy: Audience Members Walkout During Jaws Screening After His 'Homophobic' and 'Misogynistic' Comments

Celebrities are truly products of the masses as the audience is the one who can make or break a film. One such example in recent news is that of the Jaws film. A screening of the movie, featuring actor Richard Dreyfuss, in Massachusetts, ended in walkouts after the actor made sexist and transphobic remarks.

On May 25, 2024, Dreyfuss spoke at the Cabot Theater in Beverly, Massachusetts, at an event billed as An Evening with Richard Dreyfuss + Jaws Screening. Attendees expected behind-the-scenes anecdotes from the film, but social media posts suggest his alleged disrespectful comments began while he spoke about Barbara Streisand. He went on a complete homophobic rant from there.

The organizers of the event issued an apology note

The event organizers issued a statement and apologized to the people on May 27. They said, "We are aware of and share serious concerns, following the recent event with Richard Dreyfuss before a screening of the film 'Jaws' at The Cabot. The views expressed by Mr. Dreyfuss do not reflect the values of inclusivity and respect that we uphold as an organization. We deeply regret the distress that this has caused many of our patrons."

"We regret that an event that was meant to be a conversation to celebrate an iconic movie instead became a platform for political views," it continued. "We take full responsibility for the oversight in not anticipating the direction of the conversation and for the discomfort it caused many patrons."

While not much information is available on Dreyfuss's derogatory remarks at the screening, footage showed that at the end of the event, the actor referenced his 2022 book One Thought Scares Me. We Teach Our Children What We Wish Them to Know; We Don’t Teach Our Children What We Don’t Wish Them to Know

The star said that 50 years ago, civics was removed from the curriculum in all American public schools without informing anyone, and he urged the people present in the room to teach their kids American culture and heritage for their better future. He also added that not knowing history would have dire consequences for the future generation of kids.

Richard Dreyfuss has previously made remarks that got him into trouble

This is not the first time Richard Dreyfuss has gotten into trouble, In 2023, he appeared on the PBS series Firing Line with Margaret Hoover, where he spoke about calling, including his perspective on diverse media representation and The Academy Awards.

"They make me vomit," and then went on to say that it was also a form of commerce that makes money, but nobody should be telling the actor what the current idea of morality is, and went ahead on a rant that displeased several people.

