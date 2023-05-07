Richard Dreyfuss on the updated requirements for Oscar contention: It’s so thoughtless and.....

Oscar-winning actor Richard Dreyfuss is currently making headlines after he said in an interview that the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences’ new diversity and inclusion standards makes him vomit. As per the reports of the Variety, the actor discussed about the civics education in the US partisan discourse and the Academy‘s diversity inclusion initiative.

What did Richard Dreyfuss say in the interview?

During the interview on PBS’ ‘Firing Line With Margaret Hoover’, Richard was quoted saying, “It’s an art. No one should be telling me as an artist that I have to give in to the latest, most current idea of what morality is. What are we risking? Are we really risking hurting people’s feelings? You can’t legislate that. You have to let life be life. I’m sorry, I don’t think there is a minority or majority in the country that has to be catered to like that.”

Furthermore, the actor talked in defense of Laurence Olivier’s performance in the 1965 feature ‘Othello’, in which the English actor played the Shakespeare lead in blackface. Richard stated that, “He played a Black man brilliantly. Am I being told that I will never have a chance to play a Black man? Is someone else being told that if they’re not Jewish, they shouldn’t play (in) ‘The Merchant of Venice’? Are we crazy? This is so patronising. It’s so thoughtless and treating people like children.”

About Richard Dreyfuss

Richard’s most famous works include ‘Jaws’, ‘Close Encounters of the Third Kind’, ‘American Graffiti’, ‘W.’, and ‘Mr. Holland’s Opus’. He won the Academy Award for best actor for ‘The Goodbye Girl’. In the interview, the actor also talked about the academics and said, “I think we’re cowards. Republicans send their children schools hoping and praying that their children will come back Republicans and Democrats send their children to school urgently praying that their children come back Democrats. The idea that a parent would walk into a public school and say, ‘I don’t want my children exposed to opposing views.’ That’s wrong.”

