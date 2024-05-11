Richard Gadd Admits Surprise at Baby Reindeer Success, Says He Didn't Expect Overnight Acclaim

Richard Gadd's Baby Reindeer has taken Netflix by storm, entertaining audiences worldwide. However, this thought-provoking series has also sparked intense discussions.

Drawing from Gadd's personal encounters with stalking and sexual assault during his youth, the show offers a fictionalized glimpse into his challenging journey as a comedian. Surprisingly, the immense success of the series caught Gadd off guard, as he initially envisioned it to be a cherished, underground masterpiece.

What does Richard Gadd think about the success of Baby Reindeer?

“It was, like, crazy. I never expected it to sort of blow up like this,” Gadd told Deadline. The mini-series debuted at Number 5 on Netflix's Top 10 TV English titles for nearly a week after its release and shot to Number 1 the following week.

While the comedian had initially believed that it would be successful, the overnight success with surging numbers did catch him by surprise. “I don’t even like to use this word, fame,” he added.

Controversy regarding Baby Reindeer

Despite Gadd's repeated warnings to the audience not to speculate on the real-life identities of the individuals mentioned in the show, internet sleuths have persistently uncovered most of the information online. This has caused quite a frenzy, with Netflix and Clerkenwell Films facing criticism for not adequately protecting the identities of those involved in the story.

Gadd’s alleged stalker, who is named Martha in the series, joined Piers Morgan on his channel to speak about her side of the story. Fiona Harvey, a Scottish Lawyer, questioned Netflix’s duty of care processes. Harvey also said that she was not contacted by the team prior to the release of the series.

Currently 58, Harvey has repeatedly denied stalking Gadd and his family and calls the show a “work of fiction,” while speaking to Piers Morgan. She added that she is ready to test her argument in a court of law if she decides to sue the streaming giant.

The role of Martha is played by Jessica Gunning, who has appeared in shows like White Heat, What Remains and Back.

