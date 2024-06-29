Richard Gadd will not only be writing but also executive producing the new HBO series Lions. The show has secured Alexandra Brodski (known for Somewhere Boy) and Eshref Reybrouck (from Ferry: The Series are listed as directors in typing. The show has been created by Mam Tor Productions which is run by Tally Garner and in association with Banijay The executive producers are Morven Reid for Mam Tor Productions, Gaynor Holmes for BBC, and Gavin Smith for BBC Scotland and this is being produced by Wendy Griffin.

The series comes as the debate over Baby Reindeer continues While the show is fictional and contains some fabricated content, Fiona Harvey, the alleged muse for the fictional character Martha in the program, has sued Netflix for portraying the series as true. This legal issue has been lingering in the background when presenting Gadd’s recent accomplishments such as the Netflix hit song Baby Reindeer.

Richard Gadd reflects on childhood inspiration from iconic shows

In his interview, Richard Gadd talked about his passion for joining HBO stating that as a kid, he enjoyed watching outstanding HBO programs such as The Sopranos, The Wire, as well as Oz. It was a dream that he had to finally attain working with HBO and becoming a part of the talented show on the channel. Gadd expressed his gratitude towards Francesca Orsi, Kara Buckley, and Clint LaVigne for considering this new series and its two main characters, Ruben and Niall who, are being raised in a Scottish town and ecstatic about such a role. He excitedly waits to delve into the project.

Advertisement

Saying HBO was excited about teaming up with the BBC and Richard Gadd Kara Buckley who is the SVP of HBO Drama Programming. She expressed admiration for Gadd’s incredible gift that attracted interest from around the world and went on to emphasize the expectation for the upcoming series to bring that same element of interest and uniqueness. HBO is excited to one day be able to call Gadd Our Own.

ALSO READ: Chainsaw Man Chapter 170: Denji To Flee From Public Safety Members; Release Date, Where To Read And More

Travel expert raises shoe etiquette debate at Louvre

As Nicole Campoy Jackson, a travel expert noted, although the Louvre Museum does not directly state that one needs to wear shoes, there is an assumption that one would wear shoes. In response, she notes that since the museum is a public place, few visitors can be seen going around with their bare feet. Jackson regards this behavior as mandatory in most public interiors, including the Louvre, to keep shoes on as a sign of reverence to the place.

Advertisement

In the movie, Jackson was very keen on showing how various important places such as the Louvre should be respected as they are historical and artistic landmarks. While there are no regulations that Kendall Jenner has violated by going barefoot for the shoot, one could state that by doing so, she did not demonstrate this respect. According to Jackson, there is a need to behave appropriately while acknowledging that these are revered places.

Thus, the Head of BBC Drama Lindsay Salt stated her enthusiasm about co-producing with HBO and adapting Richard Gadd’s scripts for ‘Lions’ for TV. About the storytelling, she explained that it is brilliant and daring, and she tried to guess how people would embrace the show. This particular interview illustrates the eagerness and expectation of the upcoming project.

ALSO READ: Happy Birthday Khloe Kardashian: Top 10 Quotes From Reality Star As She Turns 40