Richard Gere and Gerard Butler welcomed 2020 on a spiritual note in India

Hollywood actors Richard Gere and Gerard Butler marked the beginning of a new decade on a spiritual note in India. Read on for more information.

Richard Gere welcomed 2020 in India! The actor kick-started the new year on a spiritual note by attending the opening ceremony of a teaching session of The Dalai Lama at Kalachakra Ground in Bodh Gaya, Bihar on January 2, the first day of Dalai Lama's five-day teaching session. This is not the first time the Pretty Woman actor has attended Dalai Lama's Kalachakra in India. The actor was also spotted attending the Kalachakra session in 2017.

Richard is not the only Hollywood celebrity who chose India to mark the beginning of a new decade, actor Gerard Butler also celebrated his new year surrounded by the beauty of Himalayas. Butler marked the first day of 2020 was posting a photograph straight from the Himalayas, where he is seen doing Suryanamaskar. “Let your light shine into the new decade. Sending you all love. Happy New Year from the Himalayas.” Industrialist Yash Birla joined the actor on the trip and posted a picture with the 300 actor.

“Rishikesh is rising , London has not fallen.. 300 percent ..a day well spent and most memorable in the resonance of the holy Ganges @gerardbutler,” Yash wrote alongside a picture featuring him with the actor. In addition to Gere and Butler, reportedly, Emilia Clarke was also celebrated the new year in India. The Game Of Thrones actress was spotted at the Jaipur airport. After welcoming 2020 in the pink city, the actress left for Delhi.

Earlier this year, Clarke, along with her GOT co-star Rose Leslie visited India for a vacation. The Mother of Dragons took to Instagram to confirm that she was in India, sharing a slew of pictures from her visit to the country. “NAMASKAR #anandaspahimalayas this is NOT an ad, this is just two gals buzzed off our faces on India, peace, being robbed blind by monkeys, (we hardly put up a fight) the best two books I’ve read in years (#theoverstory should be mandatory reading the world over), yoga, spice, mamma earth and figuring out that all you’re ever looking for can be found within. Corny as hell but my god is it true,” she captioned the post.

