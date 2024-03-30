Richard Gere Remembers Officer And A Gentleman Costar Louis Gossett Jr; Says He 'Stayed in Character' Throughout Shoot

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of death.

Louis Gossett Jr., the esteemed Academy Award-winning actor acclaimed for his memorable performances in Roots and An Officer and a Gentleman, has passed away at the age of 87. His family confirmed his death, expressing gratitude for the outpouring of condolences and requesting privacy during this challenging time. Gossett's remarkable career began on Broadway while he was still a high school student, showcasing his talent from a young age. His impact on the entertainment industry will be remembered, leaving behind a legacy of excellence and inspiration for generations to come.

Richard Gere remembers Louis Gossett Jr.

Following the passing of his Officer and a Gentleman co-star Louis Gossett Jr. at the age of 87, Richard Gere pays homage to the late actor. Gossett famously portrayed Gunnery Sergeant Emil Foley, the strict drill instructor who mentored Gere's character Zack Mayo in the 1982 film. Gossett's performance in the movie earned him an Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor, a historic achievement as the first Black performer to win in that category.

In a heartfelt statement shared with People, Gere fondly remembers his colleague as 'a sweetheart' who 'took his job very seriously' and 'did his research'.

He added, “He stayed in character the whole time. I don't think we ever saw him socially. He was the drill sergeant 24 hours a day, and it showed clearly in his performance. He drove every scene he was in.” Gere further described Gossett as 'a tough guy with a heart of gold, saying, “We were all so proud of him when he won his Oscar.” He paid condolences to his family.

Taylor Hackford ‘admired’ Louis Gossette Jr.

Director Taylor Hackford also paid tribute to Gossett. He revealed in a statement that he 'admired' Gossett’s stage word, and 'hired him on the spot' after learning he’d previously served as a U.S. Army Ranger. He continued, “Lou Gossett’s Sargent Foley may have been the first Black character in American cinema to have absolute authority over white characters. The Academy recognized his consummate performance by voting him an Oscar for Best Supporting Actor. He definitely deserved it.”

Gossett's character was initially “written as a White man”, but director Hackford's perspective shifted during a visit to the Navy Officers Flight Training Center in Pensacola, Fla. There, he discovered that numerous drill instructors were men of color. This realization led to the decision to cast Gossett in the role, reflecting the diversity present within the military ranks.

He said, “I found it interesting that Black & Brown enlisted men had ‘make-or-break’ control over whether white college graduates would become officers and fighter pilots. At that moment I changed the casting profile for Sargent Foley and started meeting actors of color.”

Gossett's family has confirmed the actor's passing in a statement obtained by People on Friday, urging for privacy during this challenging period. The Associated Press initially reported Gossett's death, with the actor's nephew informing the outlet that he passed away Thursday night in Santa Monica, California. The cause of death has not been disclosed at this time.

