Richard Gere’s Wife Alejandra Silva Praises Him For Being ‘Devoted And Present Father’: ‘He Loves To…’

Richard Gere’s wife Alejandra Silva does not shy away from appreciating her husband publicly, especially when it comes to him being a father. During the couple’s interview, she praised the actor for being a “devoted and present father.”

Gere and Silva, who have reportedly settled in Spain, conversed with Elle Espana and spoke about their life in the country during which she shared a few words of appreciation for her husband.

Silva expressed to the outlet, “Richard is a very devoted and present father. He loves to read them stories. It seems like an idyllic photo, but it’s true. He’s a great dad.” During the interview, she also revealed about their respective roles in their house.

Silva stated that the An Officer And A Gentleman actor does not cook and that she is the one who does, but when she does it, Silva mentioned that he plays the guitar during that time.

While chatting with the publication, the veteran actor shared about finding a new fulfillment since making a move to Spain along with his spouse and their children.

The veteran performer shared, “The truth is that you are seeing us in our momentum.” Gere expressed that they were more content than ever, further adding, “(Alejandra), because she is at home and I because, if she is happy, I am happy."

For the unversed, Gere and Silva who tied the knot in 2018 after they started dating in 2014, share two children including, Alexander, 5, and James, 4, per People magazine. Silva reportedly shares an 11-year-old son Albert as well.

As far as Hachi: A Dog Tale actor, he also shares a 24-year-old son, Homer, with his second spouse Carey Lowell.

