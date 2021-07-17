Richard Madden REVEALS why he insists Eternals has been elevated 'above just another superhero movie'

In a recent interview, Richard Madden spoke candidly about Eternals, for which the reshoots and additional dialogue sessions have been ongoing, leading to all sorts of dilemmas.

Eternals is amongst the most voraciously anticipated MCU movies for fans and it's definitely justified! Besides the fact that Oscar-winning filmmaker Chloé Zhao has directed and written Eternals, it's also jam-packed with star power as the likes of Richard Madden, Angelina Jolie, Kit Harington and Gemma Chan and more make their MCU debuts. In a recent interview with British GQ, Richard revealed why he thinks Eternals is unlike any other superhero movie made before.

Richard insists that Eternals has been elevated "above just another superhero movie" because the core central cast of Marvel's Phase 4 film is made up of ancient beings, who in their aeon-spanning lifetimes have seen, done and experienced everything under the sun. "It's about, 'OK, so how do they interact with the world now, when they've done everything?' What are these people like? And what do they value and care about? What doesn't affect them?," Madden profoundly questions.

According to the 35-year-old actor, the world has already seen superhero movies done straight and now is ready for something fresh in the cherished genre. Pointing out to The Boys' popularity, which saw a flawed, narcissistic spin to superheroes behind their carefully managed public personas, the Game of Thrones star added, "We've done that classic thing, so it's now about how do we make it more interesting? I'm hoping we have done that with Eternals," before concluding, "The Marvel Universe keeps changing and elevating and growing and I really think we're doing something that they've not done yet."

We can't wait to see how Eternals turns out and how influential it will be in shaping MCU's storytelling for years and years to come!

Besides describing Ikaris' relationship with Sersi (Chan), a fellow Eternal and who is at the heart of Eternals, as "a through-the-ages love story," Richard mentioned how reshoots and additional dialogue sessions have been ongoing after Eternals wrapped production in January of this year. However, it's led to all sorts of dilemmas for Madden, as he quipped, "Do I still fit into that skintight superhero outfit after lockdown?"

Richard put in the hours doing the usual MCU stuff, confronting cardboard cut-outs of monsters held aloft by crew members on set pretending they were deadly enemies (presumably Deviants) and what the actor likes to call fighting "a duvet on a huge rubber ball." Squinting dramatically, Madden further joked, "Or lots of laser eyes, like that, cos I've got laser eyes."

Meanwhile, Eternals releases in the US on November 5, 2021.

