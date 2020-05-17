Richard Madden shells WHOPPING sum to rent Game of Thrones' Emilia Clarke's pad; Isolates with Froy Gutierrez

Richard Madden has rented out the Dragon's Den aka Emilia Clarke's property in LA. The Game of Thrones star is reportedly isolating with Teen Wolf actor Froy Gutierrez.

Richard Madden is couped up in the Mother of Dragons' den this lockdown. The Game of Thrones alum is reportedly locked down in Los Angeles. The actor was working on his Marvel Cinematic Universe debut The Eternals when the Coronavirus crisis led to a lockdown in the US. While the actor has been laying low, it has now been revealed that the GoT star has rented out his co-star Emilia Clarke's property in LA and has been writing cheques of an exuberant amount.

According to The Sun, Madden is paying the actress who essayed Daenerys Targaryen on the show a whopping £20,000. The luxury property features two bedrooms. A source told the UK outlet that the actor's current stay has everything he needs. "Richard flew back to LA a few weeks before the lockdown started after filming the new Marvel film, The Eternals, in London. Since then he’s been living in Emilia’s old house because it is really nice and is the perfect place to isolate. It’s really got everything he needs," the source revealed.

Emilia purchased the property back in 2016. The property, which also houses a swimming pool, was bought at a jaw-dropping £3.8million in 2016. The actress has rented out the property for two years now as she has relocated back to London.

As for Richard, the actor isn't home alone. The actor is reportedly isolating with Teen Wolf star Froy Gutierrez. The two were spotted together back in February. They were photographed in Venice. The grapevine said that the duo is enjoying each other's company.

"He really hit it off with Froy and he’s pleased to have company while stuck inside. As he is already spending a fortune on the property, he wanted someone to enjoy it with. He didn’t see himself living there long-term but now he’s had to settle in because it doesn’t look like he will be able to move any time soon," the insider informed.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

ALSO READ: PHOTO: Richard Madden shares 'thirsty' shirtless selfie of himself; gets trolled by Alfie Allen & Gemma Chan

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×