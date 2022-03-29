Richard Williams reacts to Will Smith's confrontation with Chris Rock on the Oscars 2022 stage

Will Smith and Chris Rock's altercation at Oscars 2022 has become a huge talking point. The actor also won his first Best Actor Academy Award for King Richard just moments after his confrontation with the comedian. It has now been reported that 'King Richard' aka Richard Williams himself has reacted to the viral incident as per a statement by NBC.

Serena and Venus William's father Richard Williams was the focus of the film King Richard which won Will Smith his Oscar. Following the actor's recent violent incident at the Oscars ceremony, Richard's son and spokesperson Chavoita LeSane spoke to NBC news to reveal his father's response to Smith's actions and said, "We don't know all the details of what happened. But we don't condone anyone hitting anyone else unless it's in self-defense."

While Richard Williams wasn't present at the Oscars ceremony, his daughters Venus and Serena attended the Academy Awards. The Williams sisters watched Smith deliver an emotional award acceptance speech where he spoke about learning from Richard Williams' character to always defend one's family and also apologised to the Academy and his fellow nominees while on stage.

Later, Smith also released a statement on his Instagram account where he publicly apologised to Chris Rock over the incident maintaining that he reacted "emotionally" to the joke that was made about his wife's medical condition. Smith also maintained that violence wasn't the answer and stated that he was "wrong" in his first statement since the incident occurred. The Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences had also released a statement immediately after the incident maintaining that they do not condone violence in any form.

ALSO READ: Will Smith publicly apologises to Chris Rock over Oscars 2022 altercation: I was out of line and I was wrong