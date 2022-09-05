How to watch Rick and Morty Season 6 Episode 1 online?

One of the most streamed American adult animated science-fiction sitcoms is back with its brand new season. Season 6 of Rick and Morty premiered on the 4th of September, 2022. The animated show had five mind-blowing seasons but ended with several unanswered questions. The new season picks up right from the season 5 cliffhanger and explores the immediate aftermath as it heads to new adventures.

Created by Justin Roiland and Dan Harmon for Adult Swim, ‘Rick and Morty’ is all about the misadventures of cynical scientist Rick Sanchez along with his grandson Morty Smith. The interesting duo is seen splitting their time between life and mind-blowing interdimensional adventures. With the premiere of the latest episode of Rick and Morty, the sitcom is definitely shaping up to be something that’s worth watching.

Rick and Morty Season 6: Where and when to watch online?

If you're still figuring out how and when to watch the latest installment of the show, here is all you need to know.

Season 6 Episode 1 - Release date

The very first episode of season 6 of Rick and Morty premiered on September 4, (Sunday) at 11 p.m. ET / 8 p.m. The show exclusively aired on Adult Swim.

Upcoming episode release dates

The upcoming episodes of Rick and Morty are all set to release weekly presumably every Sunday. Although the official dates are not announced, here is a tentative release schedule for the upcoming episode.

Episode 1 - "Bethic Twinstinct" on September 4, 2022

Episode 2 - “Ricktional Mortpoon’s Rickmas Mortcation” on September 11, 2022

Episode 3 - “Full Meta Jackrick” on September 18, 2022

Episode 4 - “Final Destination” on September 25, 2022

Episode 5 - “Rick: A Mort Well Lived” (TBA)

Episode 6 - “Night Family” (TBA)

Episode 7 - “A Rick in King Mortur’s Mort” (TBA)

Episode 8 - “Solaricks” (TBA)

Episode 9 - “Analyze Piss” (TBA)

Episode 10 - “Juricksic Mort” (TBA)

How to watch Rick and Morty Season 6 Online?

Although there are no official statements, the new season might be available to stream on HBO Max and Hulu apart from Adult Swim. During season five’s release, the episodes were available on HBO Max and Hulu the following day after the premiere.

How to stream Rick and Morty Season 6 with Live TV?

If you have an active cable package, you will have no problem streaming the sitcom live on any of your devices. Make sure you pick a service that offers Adult Swim, usually the packages that offer access to Cartoon network work well. Another affordable TV streaming alternative can be Sling TV.

Where to watch the previous seasons of Rick and Morty?

If you have not yet had the pleasure of watching the first few seasons of Rick and Morty, you can conveniently watch them on HBO Max or Hulu. A few episodes are also available on the Adult Swim website.

Rick and Morty Season 1 (Hulu, HBO Max)

Rick and Morty Season 2 (Hulu, HBO Max)

Rick and Morty Season 3 (Hulu, HBO Max)

Rick and Morty Season 4 (Hulu, HBO Max)

Rick and Morty Season 5 (Hulu, HBO Max)

One of the best adult cartoon shows Rick and Morty originated from a short animated parody film called Back to the Future that was created by Roiland for Channel 101. Rick and Morty is not just a fan favorite original, creative and funny show, it has been a winner of two Primetime Emmy Awards for Outstanding Animated Program. Go on! Stream the iconic show.

