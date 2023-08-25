Rick and Morty returns for Season 7; Everything about Justin Roiland issue, release date, what to expect, and more

The highly anticipated return of Rick and Morty for its seventh season is just around the corner, with the premiere set for October 15, 2023, at 11 p.m. ET/PT on Adult Swim. Fans have been eagerly waiting for the new season, which is expected to consist of 10 episodes that promise more of the irreverent and mind-bending adventures that the show is known for.

Why did Adult Swim part ways with Justin Roiland?

The approaching season brings forth a notable alteration that has intensified extensive conversations. Adult Swim earlier made the decision to part ways with Justin Roiland, the co-creator of the show and the voice actor for the main characters, in light of domestic violence charges that had surfaced against him. Roiland, who played a crucial role in the show's creation alongside Dan Harmon in 2012, will no longer be lending his voice to Rick and Morty.

The choice to cut ties with Roiland resulted in an unexpected development: the iconic animated pair of the eccentric scientist Rick and his grandson Morty will now be portrayed by different voice actors. The process of reselecting voice talents has garnered significant interest.

The show must go on?

During the 2023 San Diego Comic Con, Steven Levy, one of the show's executive producers, shared that the process of finding new voice actors was in its final stages. He reassured fans that even though the voices may change, the fundamental essence of the characters would remain unchanged. The new voices are anticipated to closely resemble the originals, aiming to uphold the unique traits and idiosyncrasies that define the characters. “The characters are the same characters. No change,” he stated.

Interestingly, the choice to reassign Roiland's roles had repercussions on other shows he was involved in, including Solar Opposites and Koala Man, both of which were removed from Hulu's lineup due to the identical domestic violence allegations.

However, the charges against Roiland were dismissed in March, prior to his second pre-trial hearing. The Orange County District Attorney's office cited a lack of substantial evidence as the grounds for dropping the case. Post which, “I have always known that these claims were false… I’m still deeply shaken by the horrible lies that were reported about me during this process. I’m determined to move forward and focus both on my creative projects and restoring my good name,” Roiland remarked on X, earlier known as Twitter.

Recently, the show's team, along with the president of Adult Swim, Michael Ouweleen, emphasized that the series is set to return with 10 new episodes that aim to maintain the high standards of comedy and animation that the show has set. The anticipation for this new season remains strong, as fans eagerly await the unique blend of science fiction, dark humor, and emotional moments that Rick and Morty consistently delivers.

