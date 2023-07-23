Rick and Morty: Team drops updates on recasting process after Justin Roiland's dismissal; Details here

Rick and Morty's panel at the San Diego Comic-Con featured a status report on the casting procedure on Friday, after Justin Roiland’s exit. Roiland left due to domestic abuse allegations against him that have now been dropped. Since the first episode of the series aired in 2013, Justin Roiland, who co-created the series with Dan Harmon, has provided the voices for inventor Rick Sanchez and his teenage grandson Morty.

Ricky and Morty team drops updates on recasting process post Justin Roiland exit

Executive producer Steve Levy stated, "We are nearing the conclusion of our process for the recast. It's going to be fantastic.” He paused for a bit, perhaps unsure of how to proceed and added, “Everything that is going on, including the season seven work, has me quite impressed.”

Levy mentioned that he did not want the recasting controversy to overshadow the other team members' preparations for the upcoming seventh season, whose starting date has not yet been determined. “The show itself is as excellent as it's ever been," Levy remarked.

Later, a fan questioned whether the substitute voices would sound like Roiland's. “It's soundalikes,” Levy explained. He added, "The characters are still the same; they haven't changed."

The revelation of the Rick and Morty recasting comes a little over a month after it was claimed that another of Justin Roiland's projects, Hulu's Solar Opposites, had replaced him with the well-known Downton Abbey and Legion alum Dan Stevens, claiming that it was because of an incident with Korvo's neck. Instead of trying to imitate Roiland's gruff, Rick-like voice, Stevens has maintained his natural English accent for the Hulu series and instead created a more intelligent but nonetheless agitated alien.

Why did Rick and Morty end their contract with Justin Roiland?

Following reports that the co-creator of Rick and Morty was charged with felony domestic assault in Orange County, California, in January, Adult Swim declared in a statement that the business had "ended its association with Justin Roiland."

The television show has a contract through season 10 after receiving a 70-episode order in 2018. The show is run by Scott Marder, while Roiland will continue to have the title of co-creator. Due to the writers strike, which prevented Writers Guild members from promoting projects at Comic-Con, Harmon did not attend the panel on Friday. Stars have also been absent due to the actor's strike.

In March, the charges against Roiland were dropped by the Orange County District Attorney's office. Justin Roiland tweeted at the time that the news represented "justice."

