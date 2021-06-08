Rick and Morty's producer TEASES a movie 'will happen' ahead of the show's fifth season

Rick and Morty's fifth season is up for release this month and the producers have now addressed if a movie is in the works for the famed comedy.

Ricky and Morty is one show that has a huge fan base worldwide and they have been eagerly waiting to catch the show's fifth season. The trippy comedy is set to drop its new season later this month and while the wait is on, producers addressed the ongoing speculation about the possibility of a movie. In an update that can make Rick and Morty's fans dance with joy, producer Scott Marder, writer Dan Harmon and Spencer Grammer hinted at a movie in the future.

Marder during his recent interaction with Metro UK, spoke about the status of a Ricky and Morty movie being in the works. Responding to the speculations about the same, the producer said, "It’d be daunting, I wouldn’t be shocked if there was one that comes down the pipe one day."

Further stating that if a movie was indeed made, it would have to be "epic", the producer said, "I feel like every episode is a movie. I’d like to see what a movie would be, I feel like we pack so much in. It’d have to be pretty epic."

Considering that Rick and Morty fans will put some lofty expectations for a film, writer Spencer Grammer stated that it would have to be something "big" and suggested something like a "3D interactive movie that also has a theme park. I don’t know if you could just do a straight movie."

As for the show, Rick and Morty has already been commissioned for seven seasons. The show will have its fifth season premiere on June 20th and ahead of the same, the episode titles have been released.

