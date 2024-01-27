Rick Harrison Got A Call From Trump Family After His Son's Death? Here's What We Know

The article has mentions of death and drug use

Rick Harrison, the star of the hit show Pawn Stars, recently lost his son to an unfortunate fentanyl overdose. A representative for Harrison told TMZ that he received calls from two of Donald Trump’s sons after his tragic loss.

Who from the Trump family called Harrison?

Rick Harrison’s son Adam Harrison died at the age of 39 from a fentanyl overdose. And Donald Trump’s two sons, Donald Jr. and Eric Trump both called Harrison to offer their condolences after the tragic loss.

Rick Harrison has been a Trump supporter for a long time, he even called himself a “Trump guy” once. The veteran actor’s family has also been really close to the former president and his family. Back in 2018, when Trump was still in office, Rick went to meet him along with his youngest son Jake. The three of them even took a picture together.

Both Eric and Donald Jr. offered their condolences to the grieving father over the phone. But even before that, Donald Jr. commented on the tribute post that Rick put up for his son, saying, “I’m so sorry man.”

What did Rick Harrison say about his son’s death?

Rick Harrison’s son Adam died from a drug overdose on 19th January 2024. His death was first reported by TMZ. Later, it was determined that the cause of Adam’s death was a fentanyl overdose. The news was shared with PEOPLE by Rick’s representative Laura Herlovich. She also said, “Our family is extremely saddened by the death of Adam. We ask for privacy as we grieve his loss.”

Rick posted a photo of him and Adam on Instagram after the tragic loss. The heart-wrenching caption read, “You will always be in my heart! I love you Adam.” He also posted some old photos with his son with the caption, “Amazing memories.” Rick also spoke about the fentanyl crisis in the country saying, “The fentanyl crisis in this country must be taken more seriously. It seems it is just flowing over the borders and nothing is being done about it. We must do better.”

Rick Harrison and his ex-wife Kim had two children, Corey Harrison and Adam Harrison. After his divorce from Kim, he got remarried to Tracy. Tracy and Rick have one son together, Jake, who is Rick’s youngest child.

