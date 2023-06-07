Ricki Lake drops a nude photo as she celebrates 'complete self-acceptance'

Ricki Lake, the renowned American television host, and actress, is highly active on social media. She often shares life updates and several inspiring posts on her official Instagram handle, which have highly impressed both her fans and netizens. Last year, Ricki Lake opened up about her 30-year-long struggle with androgenic alopecia with a throwback video. However, the renowned television personality is now garnering attention with her inspiring post on self-acceptance, which she shared on her Instagram handle along with a nude photo.

Ricki Lake celebrates 'complete self-acceptance' by dropping a nude picture

The renowned actress recently surprised her fans and followers by sharing a nude picture of herself on her Instagram handle, along with a long, moving note on 'self-acceptance'. In the picture, Ricki Lake is seen sitting in a running bathtub, soaking in the sunlight, and flashing a peaceful smile, with her arms covering her upper body.

"Hands down, these days are the best of my life. 54 1/2 years old (young!) Grateful for all that had to happen for me to get to here. A place of complete self-acceptance and self love. Ross, you make every adventure the most fun ever. Oh and #millvalley is the shit!" wrote Ricki Lake on her Instagram post, which is now taking social media by storm. The picture is clicked by Lake's husband Ross Burningham, whom she married in January 2022. Lake's is now receiving immense love from her fans and followers for her brave and liberating post.

Check out Ricki Lake's Instagram post, below:

When Ricki Lake opened up about her struggles with androgenic alopecia

On January 1, 2023, Ricki Lake finally opened up about her 30-year-old struggle with a condition named androgenic alopecia, which caused major hair loss. She shared a video of a brave decision she made on New Year Day of 2019, along with a long post that summarised her struggles.

"3 years ago today, on the afternoon of New Year’s eve day 2019, I took a brave ass leap of faith and chose to make the drastic decision to shave my head after years and years of struggling in secret w/ my androgenic hair loss," Lake captioned her video. The actress-TV host had received immense love from her followers for creating awareness on such a less-discussed topic.

