Ricky Martin addresses 'disgusting' claims of having a 'sexual or romantic' relationship with nephew

Ricky Martin released a statement through his lawyer and has denied claims that he was involved in a months-long relationship with his nephew and has deemed the allegations "untrue" and "disgusting." The statement comes after multiple reports out of Puerto Rico alleged that Martin and his nephew allegedly carried on a seven-month affair.

In a statement reported by Entertainment Tonight, Martin's lawyer said, "Unfortunately the person who made this claim is struggling with deep mental health challenges. Ricky Martin has, of course, never been -- and would never be -- involved in any kind of sexual or romantic relationship with his nephew. The idea is not only untrue, but it is also disgusting." The nephew has allegedly claimed that he was a target of physical and psychological attacks after he allegedly broke things off with Martin.

Earlier this month, a judge in Puerto Rico issued a restraining order against the singer following a domestic violence allegation but it' has not been revealed who filed for the restraining order against Martin. The singer's reps had also previously denied the allegations related to the restraining order and the singer himself also shared a statement regarding the same on his social media.

Ricky Martin has been in the news for another major controversy as well after his ex-manager Rebecca Drucker filed a USD 3 million lawsuit claiming that he owes her upwards of USD 3 million in unpaid commission. According to reports, Drucker has also claimed that she once saved the singer from a career-ending scandal.

