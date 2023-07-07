Ricky Martin and husband Jwan Yosef part ways after 6 years of marriage, issue statement

In a heartbreaking announcement, Ricky Martin and his husband, Jwan Yosef, shared on Thursday that they have decided to end their marriage. The iconic Livin' La Vida Loca singer and the talented Syrian-Swedish artist simultaneously posted the announcement on their individual Instagram accounts. It is noteworthy that the same social media platform played a significant role in their initial connection back in 2015.

Ricky Martin and Jwan Yosef to have a peaceful separation

While posting a joint statement, the pair wrote, "For some time, we have considered transforming our relationship, and it is after careful consideration that we have decided to end our marriage with love, respect, and dignity for our children — preserving and honoring what we have experienced as a couple all of these wonderful years".

Despite the separation, the pair seems to have a mutual understanding that they want to protect their family and provide positive parenting for their children

The duo said, "Our greatest desire now is to continue having a healthy family dynamic and a relationship centered on our genuine friendship as we continue the joint upbringing of our children."

Ricky Martin and Jwan Yosef's love began on Instagram

Ricky Martin and Jwan Yosef's love story began in 2015 when they first connected on Instagram. After several months of digital communication, Ricky made a trip to London to meet Jwan in person.

The following year, Ricky announced their engagement during an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, and in January 2018, he surprised fans by revealing their secret wedding.

Their connection initially sparked through Jwan's art, which captivated Ricky. He expressed his admiration for Jwan's originality and talent, leading to their virtual encounter and subsequent meeting.

Ricky Martin and Jwan Yosef's example setting relationship

During an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Ricky Martin expressed his desire to normalize families with two fathers. He discussed the significance of being featured on the cover of People's Pride Issue, highlighting the impact it had on individuals who found solace in seeing a representation of a family like his own.

Ricky acknowledged the importance of sharing his personal experiences and images with his husband and children, as it resonated with people and made them feel more accepted and embraced. By showcasing his family, Ricky aimed to break barriers and promote inclusivity, offering a sense of comfort and validation to those who may have felt marginalized or different.

Through his public platform, Ricky Martin continues to advocate for diverse family structures, fostering a more inclusive society where love and family are celebrated in all their beautiful forms.

