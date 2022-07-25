Ricky Martin delivers his first performance on Hollywood bowl stage after nephew's incest case is dismissed

Ricky Martin recently performed on stage at Hollywood Bowl on Friday night which also happened to be the singer's first public appearance and on-stage performance following the controversy surrounding his nephew. The singer's nephew recently dismissed a court case against him which claimed they allegedly had an incestuous relationship.

According to TMZ, Martin took to the stage at Hollywood Bowl and asked the crowd, "Are you really having a good time?" as he performed along with the L.A. Philharmonic Orchestra. The singer further sent out a message that said, "All I want is for you to forget all your issues tonight and just focus on love and light and let’s just have a good time. Are you ready Los Angeles to have a good time?"

After his nephew dismissed the case against him, Ricky had shared a statement where he said that he was glad that the claims had been proven false. The singer also maintained that it was "devastating" for his friends and family. Martin also addressed the accuser and said, "I wish him the best and I wish he finds the help so he can start a new life filled with love and truth and joy and he doesn’t hurt anybody else." Martin's 21-year-old nephew had claimed that the singer and him were in a seven-month relationship and that the artist stalked him after they broke up.

After the allegations against Martin were taken back by his nephew, the singer's husband, Jwan Yosef also reacted to the same as he shared a photo with the Livin' La Vida Loca singer and captioned it saying, "Truth prevails."

