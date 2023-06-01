Ricky Martin, Enrique Iglesias and Pitbull team up for a Detroit Show; Details REVEALED

Ricky Martin, Pitbull, and Enrique Iglesias, the three celebrated singer-songwriters are set to join hands soon, for a Detroit tour. As per the latest updates, the musicians are set to head out on a joint tour of North America, which has been titled the "Trilogy" tour. Reportedly, Ricky Martin, Enrique Iglesias, and Pitbull are set to deliver unique individual performances on the tour.

The 'Trilogy' trek will begin in Washington DC at the Capital One arena on October 14, this year and the major North American shows will take place in the month of November. The tour is expected to get concluded on December 10, with the Vancouver show.

Pitbull confirms collaboration with Enrique Iglesias and Ricky Martin

The renowned singer-rapped confirmed joining hands with Enrique Iglesias and Ricky Martin for the 'Trilogy' Detroit tour with an official statement, recently. It’s a true honor to tour with Enrique and Ricky, two music icons, who broke global music barriers for our culture and opened doors for someone like myself,” stated Pitbull in his statement. “We’re excited to take The Trilogy tour around the world and give our fans the time of their Trilogy lives, Dale!” he concluded.

Enrique Iglesias and Ricky Martin are excited to join the Detroit tour

The Spanish musician, on the other hand, expressed his deep excitement about joining Ricky Martin and Pitbull on the Detroit Tour 'Trilogy', expressed the same with a statement recently. "I am incredibly excited to be going on tour with my friends Pitbull and Ricky. The Trilogy Tour will be an amazing experience for all of our fans. It’s going to be a once-in-a-lifetime tour," reads Enrique Iglesias' statement.

Ricky Martin, on the other handed, stated that the Detroit tour is going to be like a wild party, from its beginning to end. "Going back on the road with not only Enrique, but now with Pitbull it’s very exciting. This tour will be a wild party from beginning to end so get ready, it’s going to be epic!" he stated.

