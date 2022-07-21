Ricky Martin to give a virtual testimony against nephew's claims of sexual relationship

Ricky Martin is gearing up to deny all allegations against him. According to reports by TMZ, on Thursday, the singer will appear in front of a judge in Puerto Rico via Zoom. He is set to deny all allegations put forth by his 21-year-old nephew about the two having a sexual relationship. As per the nephew's claims, the incestuous relationship went on for seven months.

Further, per ET Canada, the nephew also alleged that Martin stalked and harassed him after he broke off their arrangement. Last Friday, a temporary restraining order was issued against Martin which prohibits him from contacting his nephew. Previously, Martin denied all allegations through a statement from his lawyers which read, "Unfortunately the person who made this claim is struggling with deep mental health challenges. Ricky Martin has, of course, never been -- and would never be -- involved in any kind of sexual or romantic relationship with his nephew. The idea is not only untrue, but it is also disgusting."

Meanwhile, earlier in the month, another restraining order was issued against Martin following a domestic violence allegation. A judge in Puerto Rico had issued the order while the accuser has stayed anonymous as of yet. Ricky once again denied all allegations and put out a statement on his social media. Besides this, there has been a third case hanging on the singer. His ex-manager Rebecca Drucker filed a USD 3 million lawsuit against the singer as she claimed that he owed her more than USD 3 million in unpaid commission. As per reports, Drucker also claimed that she once saved Martin from a career-ending scandal.

