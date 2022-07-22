Ricky Martin gives FIRST public statement after nephew withdraws allegations and case gets dismissed

After his case was dismissed by a judge, Ricky Martin is speaking out on his nephew's initial claims of having an incestual affair with the singer. Though the allegations of harassment and stalking along with the claim of having a seven-month relationship with Martin were withdrawn, the damage to the singer's public reputation was detrimental. In the light of recent events, Martin is coming forward for the first time to say his piece.

The 50-year-old singer addressed his fans on camera in a video obtained by TMZ, via People. In the clip, Martin explained his side of the story and clarified the reason why he could not say anything after the claims were made since he was legally not allowed to. In the video, Martin spoke to his fans, "I'm in front of the cameras today because I really need to talk in order for me to start my healing process."

He continued, "For two weeks, I was not allowed to defend myself because I was following a procedure where the law obligated me not to talk until I was in front of a judge," and added, "Thank God [these] claims were proven to be false, but I'm going to tell you the truth. It has been so painful. It has been devastating for me, for my family, for my friends. I don't wish this upon anybody."

Martin also spoke directly to the accuser, "To the person that was claiming this nonsense, I wish him the best. And I wish he finds the help so he can start a new life filled with love and truth and joy and he doesn't hurt anybody else." He then talked about his future, "Now, my priority is to heal. And how do I heal? With music. I cannot wait to be back on stage. I cannot wait to be back in front of the cameras, and entertain, which is what I do best." He further thanked his friends and family alongside his fans who believed in him throughout the process.

