Ricky Martin refuses domestic abuse allegations after local police file restraining order

Ricky Martin denies all allegations. On Saturday, local police announced that a domestic abuse restraining order had been lodged against the singer-songwriter. According to The Associated Press, per Deadline, the police could not file a report on Friday because they were unable to reach Martin. Though Martin has denied all such claims after unnamed personnel filed the order in a court in Puerto Rico.

The police issued a statement which read, "We confirm that the Puerto Rico Police is in the process of filing a protection order, under Law 54, issued against Mr Enrique Martín." In response, Martin's reps told People, "The allegations against Ricky Martin that lead to a protection order are completely false and fabricated." They continued to add, "We are very confident that when the true facts come out in this matter our client Ricky Martin will be fully vindicated."

As per reports by Telemundo, details about the restraining order are still unclear though it is known that it was issued by Judge Raiza Cajigas Campbell. Officials reportedly also revealed that the petitioner did not originally file a police report and directly went to the court to request a protection order.

Meanwhile, Ricky Martin whose real name is Enrique Martin was recently sued by his ex-manager Rebecca Drucker on allegations surrounding USD 3 million worth of unpaid commissions. The case was filed in Los Angeles Central District Court on Wednesday. In the 15-page complaint, Drucker claimed she helped Martin through "recording contracts, touring and sponsorship deals, and other professional endeavors." It also said, "With Rebecca at his side, Martin made millions of dollars and therefore owes Rebecca substantial commissions."

