Ricky Martin sues his nephew for USD 20 million over abuse allegations

Martin reportedly claims that Sanchez began sending him messages through Instagram and threatened to "assassinate his reputation and integrity" if he didn’t cough up cash. The court documents reportedly also claim that Sanchez who has been described as a “maladjusted individual” apparently bragged about being his nephew and would send him excessive messages up to 10 times a day for a four-month period.

Ricky Martin has reportedly filed a lawsuit against his nephew for USD 20 million after the latter accused him of sexual abuse. As reported by TMZ, the singer filed the suit on Wednesday in San Juan, Puerto Rico. The lawsuit comes nearly a month after Martin's 21-year-old nephew Dennis Yadiel Sanchez withdrew his restraining order against Ricky.

The lawsuit has also alleged that the singer's nephew leaked his number on social media as well as made an Instagram account for one of his children. Martin is a father of four, twins Matteo and Valentino, 13, daughter Lucia, 3, and son Renn, 2 whom he shares with his husband Jwan Yosef.

Martin and his nephew's family drama first began in July when the singer addressed the allegations against him in a video where he maintained that he couldn't talk about the same due to legal proceedings. After his nephew dismissed the case against him, Ricky sent a video message on social media saying, "It has been so painful and devastating for me, for my family for my friends. The singer had also received support from his husband during the time.

ALSO READ: Ricky Martin gives FIRST public statement after nephew withdraws allegations and case gets dismissed