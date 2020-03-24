Ricky Martin supports health workers amid COVID 19; Says 'They save our lives, we need to save theirs'

Ricky Martin has launched a campaign to support health workers amid Coronavirus pandemic. Here’s what he had to say.

As people across the world self-isolate amid Coronavirus crisis, health care professionals are risking their lives to save the people who have been infected by the life-threatening disease. As they work round the clock to save lives, this section of our society is vulnerable and Ricky Martin has launched a campaign to keep these health workers safe amid the deadly pandemic. With this initiative, the Puerto Rican singer is trying to help these workers save lives across the globe.

“In a situation like this, I need to do stuff. As you know, health care professionals are extremely vulnerable and professionals around the world don’t have personal protection equipment they need to prevent them from getting infected. They have no gloves, no gowns, no masks, and I have created this beautiful alliance with Project Hope. And Project Hope will be sending all these equipment to doctors all over the world,” Martin said in an Instagram video. “They need us, they save our lives, we need to save their. Our luck depends on them, and their luck depend on us,” he added.

According to a report by Billboard, health professionals across the globe need face masks, isolation gowns, protective coveralls, gloves, and other essential tools while working with the infected patients. “Help us help. Please click LINK IN BIO or visit CharityStars.com/HelpFromHome and donate whatever you can to join our alliance with @projecthopeorg & @charitystars, in order to protect our health care professionals in this difficult time. Together, we’ve got this. #HelpFromHome #AyudaDesdeCasa,” the livin la vida loca singer wrote in the caption urging his fans to join his initiative.

The virus that originated in China, is now haunting the entire world. According to a report by Johns Hopkins University in the US, about 362,000 people have been confirmed with the deadly virus globally. While 100,000 people have recovered, the disease has claimed the lives of 15,400. As scientists try to find a solution for the ongoing health crisis, health experts and governments are asking people to stay at home and stay away from social gatherings to avoid contracting coronavirus.

In the US, 35,000 have contracted the disease and 495 have died. Italy, however, has become a hotspot with 63,928 cases. The country reported 602 new deaths from the virus on March 23, bringing the total to 6,077. Since the health care professionals are always working near the infected people, last week, various reports asserted that the World Health Organization is considering “airborne precautions” for medical staff after a new study claimed that the virus can survive in air.

