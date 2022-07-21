Ricky Martin wins case in Puerto Rico after Nephew DISMISSES claims of affair

Following the news of Ricky Martin being issued a restraining order on claims of his Nephew, the singer was set to give his testimony in court via Zoom but the case was sorted out quicker than anticipated. On Thursday, TMZ reported that Martin had won his lawsuit against his nephew who made claims of having a sexual relationship with the singer and also alleged harassment by Martin after he had walked away from the claimed affair.

The Purto Rican judge has dismissed the temporary restraining order against Martin which was issued a week prior. Martin's legal reps told the outlet, "Just as we had anticipated, the temporary protection order was not extended by the court. The accuser confirmed to the court that his decision to dismiss the matter was his alone, without any outside influence or pressure." The team continued, "And the accuser confirmed he was satisfied with his legal representation in the matter. The request came from the accuser asking to dismiss the case."

They also added, "This was never anything more than a troubled individual making false allegations with absolutely nothing to substantiate them. We are glad that our client saw justice done and can now move forward with his life and his career." After his nephew had made such claims against Martin, he had profusely denied all charges of having a seven-month relationship with his relative and also opposed the subsequent claims of harassment and stalking.

Previously Ricky's team issued a statement to deny all allegations, "Unfortunately the person who made this claim is struggling with deep mental health challenges. Ricky Martin has, of course, never been -- and would never be -- involved in any kind of sexual or romantic relationship with his nephew. The idea is not only untrue, but it is also disgusting."

