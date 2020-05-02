Riddhima Kapoor Sahni shares a smiling photo of dad Rishi Kapoor; Says 'legends live forever'

Rishi Kapoor breathed his last on April 30, 2020, and remembering her father is Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, who shared a smiling picture of the veteran actor stating that she misses him and more importantly, legends live forever.

It's been an extremely sad week for Bollywood as we witness two back-to-back losses with Irrfan Khan and 's demise. Chintu ji breathed his last at the age of 67 on April 30, 2020, due to his prolonged leukemia diagnosis. For many months, Chintu ji and were stationed in New York, where the veteran actor was getting treatment. While Neetu ji and Ranbir were by his side, sadly, his daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni was in Delhi with her husband and kids. Eventually, Riddhima was granted special permission to travel back to Mumbai and Alia assisted her in being able to be a part of the funeral by being on a video call.

Taking to her Instagram Stories to celebrate the life of her father, who had such a versatile career with some groundbreaking films and characters, Riddhimi shared a throwback picture of her father showing off his million-watt smile while donning a simple white kurta. Dubbed as the chocolate hero of Bollywood, the picture proves just how handsome the Kapoor boy really was and how much he will be missed. As a part of the caption for the lovely photo, Riddhima wrote, "Legends live forever... miss you."

Check out Riddhima Kapoor Sahni's IG story for her father Rishi Kapoor below:

We will miss you, Chintu ji.

Moreover, in a heartbreaking Instagram post, Riddhima had written for her dad, " Papa I love you I will always love you - RIP my strongest warrior I will miss you every day I will miss your FaceTime calls every day! I wish I could be there to say goodbye to you ! Until we meet again papa I love you - your Mushk forever."

