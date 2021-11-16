Ridley Scott criticizes superhero movies: Their scripts are not any f***ing good

Ridley Scott recently expressed his true feelings on superhero movies. The Oscar-nominated filmmaker, 83, who has two films out this year, The Last Duel, which is now in theatres, and House of Gucci, which will be released on November 24, recently revealed why he believes most modern blockbuster superhero films are terrible.

"Almost always, the best films are driven by the characters, and we'll come to superheroes after this if you want, because I'll crush it. I'll f***** crush it. They're f***ing boring as s***," he told Deadline. "Their scripts are not any f***ing good." However, Scott believes he has "done three great scripted superhero movies," naming Alien (1979), Blade Runner (1982), and Gladiator (2000). "They're superhero movies," he argued, "so why don't the superhero movies have better stories? Sorry. I got off the rail, but I mean, c'mon. They're mostly saved by special effects, and that's becoming boring for everyone who works with special effects, if you've got the money," he said as per Deadline.

Interestingly, Scott isn't the only well-known filmmaker to criticise modern-day superhero films. In an October 2019 interview with Empire, Martin Scorsese said that superhero movies are "not cinema" and likened them to theme park attractions. Scorsese, 78, went on to say a month later that he grew up in a different era when franchises were less prevalent and directors were more daring. However, director James Gunn, known for his Guardians of the Galaxy and Suicide Squad films, stated earlier this year on the Happy Sad Confused podcast that "it just seems awful cynical that [Scorsese] would keep coming out against Marvel and then that's the only thing that would get him press for his movie."

Meanwhile, Ridley Scott's next projects include "Kitbag," a Napoleon epic starring Joaquin Phoenix and Jodie Comer, as well as a sequel to his Oscar-winning "Gladiator."

ALSO READ:PHOTOS: Jodie Comer and Ridley Scott STEP OUT on the red carpet for the premiere of The Last Duel