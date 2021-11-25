Ridley Scott recalls a prop gun incident involving Idris Elba during 2007's American Gangster shoot

The use of prop guns on film sets has now become a major topic of discussion following the tragic incident involving the death of Rust's cinematographer, Halyna Hutchins. With discussions surrounding the use of firearms on film and TV sets, director Ridley Scott recently recalled an incident from his own film set of 2007's American Gangster starring Idris Elba and Denzel Washington.

While talking to Mail Online, filmmaker Ridley Scott recalled a scene during which a prop gun was used and actor Idris Elba almost thought he was "shot." Revealing what went down during the shoot, Scott said, "What happened was, I said to Idris, ‘Listen, when he puts the gun to your head lean on the gun,’ because by the way this is a gun with a solid barrel, there is no aperture, I would never risk it – but when you pull the trigger there’s a recoil, there’s no blank, nothing. So I said, ‘I want you to lean on the gun'. He pulled the trigger and it goes bang. Idris thought he’d been shot and dropped to the sidewalk and said, ‘I’ve been shot!'"

The scene involved Denzel's character pulling the trigger. The director mentioned that even though the firearm had a "solid barrel" which means no bullets could pass through it after its trigger was pulled and it went "bang", Elba fell on the sidewalk thinking that he had been shot.

The guidelines surrounding the use of firearms on set are now being looked into deeply after Hutchin's tragic death on October 21 on the set of Alec Baldwin's film in New Mexico.

