'Right before the screen test...': When Zendaya revealed she didn't know what character she was going to play in this USD 880 million movie

Zendaya's role in the Spider-Man movie franchise has solidified her as a prominent figure in the superhero genre. She plays the character Michelle "MJ" Jones in the Marvel Cinematic Universe's Spider-Man films, starting with Spider-Man: Homecoming and continuing with Spider-Man: Far From Home and Beyond. Her portrayal of MJ brings a fresh and modern perspective to the iconic character, and her on-screen chemistry with Tom Holland's Peter Parker has been praised by fans and critics alike. Zendaya's contribution to the Spider-Man films has not only added depth to the narrative but has also showcased her acting talent on a grand stage.

Zendaya on her role in Spider-Man: Homecoming

Back in 2021, USD 880 million movie Spider-Man star Zendaya got candid for an episode of Actually Me and answered several fans’ questions on the internet. When a fan asked her, “Were you not told which movie were you auditioning for?” Zendaya replied, “Kinda sorta. We weren’t supposed to know that the script pages that we were reading were for Spider-Man but I did find out that it was for Spider-Man because I have good agents. But I didn’t know what role I was auditioning for. I just thought it was a girl in a Spider-Man movie. I didn’t really know what character or what kind of character they would be right before the screen test, they were kind of saying, ‘Okay, these are the characters that we’re reading for, MJ being one of them’, and I was like, ‘Oh, that would be so cool.’”

ALSO READ: ‘How chaotic that might look?’: When Zendaya revealed she wanted to ‘explore high school’ in Euphoria season 3 as producer and actor

Zendaya on stress and anxiety

While Zendaya was answering the questions, another fan asked her if she had any tips on how to deal with stress and anxiety. She answered emphasizing how stress and anxiety are constant factors in my life, due to her work and how tough she is on herself. I’m discovering what are the best ways to kind of manage that in a healthy way, trying to do things that bring her joy, whether that be painting or writing. Sometimes people kind of have to force themselves to do it but it is really helpful. She further noted how she found it just like writing things out and getting out her thoughts on paper and working through it in that way. Also, just having someone that she can call and vent to that just lets them into her headspace and similarly, it’s the other way around.

She concluded by saying, “I think that’s really helpful but also another thing I’ve found just being outside in nature. So, I go on hikes that nobody is ever around me, it’s just me and my dog.”

Advertisement

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our own research. The figures can be approximate and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the film(s).

ALSO READ: 'Annoying capability of doing everything very well': Revisit when Zendaya complimented Tom Holland; said she thought they 'were gonna keep it chill...'