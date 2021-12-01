Rihanna & A$AP Rocky expecting first child? Eagle eyed fans CONVINCED that billionaire is pregnant

Fans are convinced that the newest baby mama in Hollywood is Rihanna! The pop icon, singer, Fenty founder and actress recently made headlines when she received an honour from her home country Barbados; As the nation became republic this week, the singer was awarded the title--National Hero, for the special occasion, Riri opted for a shiny yellow ochre evening gown which was well-fitting around the waistline but made space for what seemed to be a baby bump!

While it is all purely speculation at this point, fans couldn't resist getting up close and personal to examine whether the billionaire is actually with child! If claims are to be believed, the singer is currently pregnant with her longtime boyfriend rapper A$AP Rocky’s child. While some fans can't seem to control their excitement, some netizens have resorted to memes about Drake, Rihanna and A$AP Rocky and the entire situation.

As for A$AP Rocky and Riri, rumours of them dating were fuelled in 2018 when the singer was spotted at Paris Fashion Week alongside Rocky. After that, the duo was spotted together on numerous occasions over the next two years but wasn't confirmed to be dating as the duo shares a strong friendship. But things changed earlier this year when Rocky made it official and told GQ that Riri was “the one” and called her the “love of his life.” Since then, the couple has been going strong and is often spotted packing the PDA, they even made a joint entrance at the 2021 MET Gala.

