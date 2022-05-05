Rihanna & A$AP Rocky get married in rapper's new D.M.B. music video

On Thursday, A$AP Rocky finally released his highly anticipated new single D.M.B. (Dats Mah B**ch). Fans were eager to see the music video of the song since Rihanna, Rocky's current romance, was reported to be in it. Additionally, fans were also sitting on the edge of their seats for Rocky's directorial debut with the music video.

The video is a tribute to a "ghetto love tale" in which RiRi and Rocky play the roles of a ride-or-die couple who support each other through all the trials and tribulations of life, especially with Rocky's character and his frequent arrests and bails. At the end of the video, the two stage a wedding where the rapper asked for the Umbrella singer's hand with his grills that said, "Marry Me?" Keeping on theme, Rihanna, the bride dressed in a fabulous red gown replied in grills, "I Do."

Throughout the video, Rihanna rocks several over-the-top outfits and added the necessary glamour to their love story. Walking head-to-head, Rocky also displays his A-game with his chic style in the video. For those unversed, the couple are expecting a baby together. They announced the happy news in early January this year since Rihanna has been in the headlines for her iconic maternity fashion as she broke all stereotypes and restrictions a child-bearing mother has to endure.

However, A$AP Rocky has been in the headlines for different reasons. Recently, a rumour took over the internet and alleged that the rapper had cheated on Rihanna while she was pregnant though later the allegations were proved false by the second accused party, Amina Muaddi, who denied all such rumours.

Check out A$AP Rocky's music video starring Rihanna below:

