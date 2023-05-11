Rihanna-A$AP Rocky’s baby boy’s name finally REVEALED; Everything to know

Rihanna’s baby boy's name is finally revealed one year after his birth.

Rihanna gave birth to her first child with A$AP Rocky on May 13, 2022, four months after the news of their pregnancy was revealed. The couple also has another child on the way but until now the name of their firstborn child remained unknown. Here is everything to know about the same.

Name of Rihanna and ASAP Rocky’s baby

According to the birth certificate obtained by The Daily Mail, Rihanna’s almost one-year-old child is named RZA Athelston Mayers. Rihanna and ASAP Rocky’s son is likely named after rapper and producer RZA, who is also the leader of Wu-Tang Clan.

After giving birth, Rihanna and A$AP Rocky didn’t give a glimpse of their firstborn child for several months until the former posted a video of the baby boy on Instagram. Previously, Rihanna’s father Ronald Fenty also said that the couple has gone through a few names for the son. However, he cannot reveal that name as Ronald quipped, "She’ll have my head if I tell you."

Fans had mixed reactions to the baby’s name as they quickly rushed to share their thoughts online. People were both confused and shocked about the inspiration behind the name. One user tweeted, "Not Rihanna naming that baby after a Wu-Tang Clan, I can see why she tried to keep it secret," while the other one wrote, "Now I know d**n well Rihanna ain’t name that baby that…."

People also jokingly pointed out that Rihanna must have allowed A$AP Rocky to pick the name since she seems to be really in love.

Earlier in February 2023, the Umbrella singer revealed her second pregnancy with rapper A$AP Rocky during her Super Bowl halftime performance.

