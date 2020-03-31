Rihanna ADMITS she's willing to be a single mother if she doesn't find right partner: Only happiness matters

In a recent interview, Rihanna had revealed that she wants to have three to four kids, in the next 10 years. For the 32-year-old singer, she doesn't mind being a single mother as love is the only thing that can raise a child.

Rihanna made news in 2020, for her personal life, when it was reported that the singer and her Saudi billionaire boyfriend, Hassan Jameel, had broken up after dating for three years. The ex-couple was mostly private about their relationship, with occasional pictures making the rounds on the Internet but the Umbrella singer had shared in an earlier interview that she was exclusively in love. RiRi has also, on many occasions, spoken about her fondness for children and how she wants to be a mother someday.

In a recent interview with British Vogue, when Rihanna was asked where she sees herself in 10 years, the 32-year-old singer revealed, "I'll have kids, three or four of 'em." Moreover, when asked if she would be willing to be a single mother if she doesn't find the right partner, Rihanna stated, "Hell, yeah. I feel like society makes me want to feel like, 'Oh, you got it wrong...' They diminish you as a mother if there’s not a dad in your kids’' lives. But the only thing that matters is happiness, that’s the only healthy relationship between a parent and a child. That’s the only thing that can raise a child truly, is love."

Moreover, Rihanna gave some good updates on R9 and how she is very aggressively working on music.

"I feel like I have no boundaries. I've done everything. I've done all the hits, I've tried every genre. Now I'm just, I'm wide open. I can make anything that I want," Rihanna shared with British Vogue.

