Rihanna and A$AP Rocky break up amid cheating allegations? Unverified Report suggests

Everyone who is anyone is talking about Rihanna and A$AP Rocky! The reason? Fashion influencer @LOUIS_via_ROMA, who created quite a stir on Twitter, tweeting a scandalous rumour about the couple, though unverified. Supposedly, RiRi and A$AP Rocky have split after the Grammy-winning musician caught the rapper cheating on her with Amina Muaddi. For the unversed, Amina is Fenty's footwear designer.

"Rihanna & ASAP Rocky have split. Rihanna broke up with him after she caught him cheating with shoe designer Amina Muaddi. Amina was responsible for designing Fenty's footwear offering and Rihanna is often seen in custom shoes from her own label. ASAP & Amina is not new though as she was seeing him years ago and also collaborated with him on a collection of shoes. Things apparently hit the fan at Craigs in LA... Allegedly this happened during Paris Fashion Week," @LOUIS_via_ROMA tweeted.

Social media, especially Twitter, is currently abuzz with these reports as Rihanna is trending worldwide, though it's to be noted that RiRi hasn't publicly addressed these rumours and hence, it continues to be up for debate. While the couple has been spotted on a few outings this month and Rihanna continues to collaborate with Amina, RiRi was also all love for her man in her recent epic Vogue cover shoot, as she gorgeously flaunted her beautiful baby bump, setting the fashion radar on fire with her stylish, risqué maternity looks, and spoke about her pregnancy in detail.

What do you have to say about the breakup rumours and cheating scandals surrounding Rihanna and A$AP Rocky?

