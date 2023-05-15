Rihanna and A$AP Rocky celebrate their first born RZA's birthday, fan says 'this is my royal family'

Popstar Rihanna and rapper A$AP Rocky's son RZA Athelston Mayers turned one year old on May 13 and the loving parents left no stone unturned in celebrating their firstborn. Keep reading to know which pictures the musician duo posted and how the fans reacted to them.

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky celebrate RZA's first birthday

The 34-year-old rapper posted a photo dump of adorable pictures with RZA and Rihanna in honour of his first birthday. "WU TANG IZ 4 DA CHUREN [folded hands emoji]" HAPPY 1st BIRTHDAY TO MY 1st BORN. RZA [red heart emoji]," he captioned the post, referring to producer and rapper RZA, leader of the hip-hop group Wu-Tang Clan. Rihanna and Rocky have named their son in homage to the rapper.

The first picture shows RZA crawling on a blanket while Rihanna kisses Rocky on the cheek. He also shared multiple other photos of the three posing for the cameras and acting silly in the mirror. The next image showed the trio posing in quirky outfits and sunglasses followed by an image of them goofing around in a mirror selfie. The next image featured the father-son duo looking at the camera followed by a video of Rocky and RZA.

The next snaps showed the duo being smiley, hanging out together and Rocky trimming his facial hair while holding RZA in his arms. He also included another blanket picture where Rihanna admires her son as he plays around. The last featured Robert Fitzgerald Diggs aka RZA saying, "Wu Tang Clan is for the children." The family of three will soon become a family of four since Rihanna is pregnant with their second child. She announced her second pregnancy during her 2023 Super Bowl performance.

Netizens react to pictures of Rihanna, A$AP Rocky, and RZA

Meanwhile, fans could not stop gushing over the toddler and the adorable family. One user quipped, "this is my royal family." Another wrote, "He really shows how happy u guys were when he was in the womb! He’s always so happy because of it! I love it [x3 heart-eyed face emojis]." A third felt, "I ain’t never seen such a happy kid [laughing face emoji] [green heart emoji] it's like he already knows who his parents are [x2 laughing face emojis]."

While one user commented, "I wish i could like this 1000 times," another said, "Protect this family at all cost [red heart emoji]." A third replied, "He’s always smiling [emotional face emoji] [smiley face emoji]." Another commented, "Man the happiness is off the scale!!!"

