Rihanna and A$AP Rocky put split rumours to rest as the parents-to-be step out for date night in Barbados

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky are going strong despite what rumours may have suggested about the duo splitting up owing to an alleged cheating scandal involving the rapper. After flying to Barbados over the Easter weekend, the couple was clicked on their way to enjoying dinner together on Sunday as the parents-to-be stepped out for a date night.

A$AP Rocky was seen carefully leading pregnant Rihanna by the hand as the duo entered a restaurant for dinner. The Diamonds singer once again put her bare baby bump on display as she wore a stunning black outfit for dinner as seen in photos obtained by The Daily Mail. The singer who recently confirmed that she's in her third trimester may be ready to welcome her little one soon. While the couple didn't address their breakup rumours, the duo's recent outing was enough of an answer to the reports.

While it was alleged that A$AP Rocky had an affair with Shoe designer Amina Muaddi amid Rihanna's pregnancy, the latter recently took to Instagram to put all the rumours to rest. Muaddi on Instagram wrote, "I've always believed that an unfounded lie spread on social media doesn't deserve any response or clarification, especially one that is so vile. initially assumed that this fake gossip - fabricated with such malicious intent - would not be taken seriously. However in the last 24h I've been reminded that we live in a society that is so quick to speak on topics regardless of factual basis and that nothing is off limits"

The designer rubbished the rumours adding that while Rihanna is enjoying her pregnancy, she is busy with her professional life and wished everyone for Easter while shutting down all the rumours. It was also reported by TMZ that the split and cheating rumours were false as informed to them by a source.

