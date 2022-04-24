Rihanna and A$AP Rocky step out in LA after latter's release from jail in shooting case; Reports

Pregnant Rihanna and A$AP Rocky were recently clicked in LA as seen in the photos obtained by The Daily Mail. Rihanna and Rocky's recent meet comes after the rapper was released from jail a few days ago after issuing a bail bond of USD 555,000 according to reports. The couple who is expecting their first child together stepped out with one another as Rihanna reportedly held onto his arm.

A$AP Rocky aka Rakim Mayers -was arrested by the Los Angeles Police Department in connection with November 2021 shooting in Hollywood at LAX airport a few days ago as the musician was returning from Barbados where he enjoyed a getaway with Rihanna.

During their recent outing, Rihanna was seen putting her baby bump on display as she wore a black bralette and a pair of shorts with a sequinned pattern. Reports recently also suggested that the Umbrella singer has been focussing on her pregnancy as she gears up to welcome her first baby soon and is trying hard not to get stressed with Rocky's recent situation.

As for Rihanna and A$AP's recent Barbados trip, the couple headed to the former's native country while shutting down reports of a cheating scandal involving Rocky. The couple was clicked on dinner outing in Barbados, thus suggesting that all's well between the duo. Rihanna and Rocky confirmed their relationship in May 2021, when the rapper mentioned her to be "the one."

Rihanna recently in an interview with Vogue opened up on her pregnancy and revealed that the couple had not planned it.

