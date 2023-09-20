Rihanna and A$AP Rocky unveil adorable pictures of their newborn son, Riot Rose
Rihanna and A$AP Rocky, parents to 16-month-old son RZA, share heartwarming snapshots of their newborn son, Riot Rose, born in August this year
Key Highlight
-
Rihanna and A$AP Rocky introduce the newest addition to their family to the world
-
Riot Rose was born in August 2023
Rihanna and A$AP Rocky recently introduced the newest addition to their family to the world. The 35-year-old Umbrella singer and her 34-year-old rapper recently revealed heartwarming photographs of their newborn son, Riot Rose, who was born in August 2023, alongside their 16-month-old son, RZA. See the heartwarming pictures here.
Rihanna and A$AP Rocky's cherished family moments
In these endearing images, Rihanna cradles baby Riot in her arms, while Rocky proudly carries RZA on his shoulders. This marks their first public appearance as a family of four. Notably, RZA, donning the newly released FENTY x Puma Avanti in aged silver, steals hearts with his miniature leather jacket. Additionally, the talented musician and mother of two is captured in a candid moment as she holds her newborn son leaning up against a car.
ALSO READ: Rihanna flaunts her baby bump in a red outfit as she dances with her boyfriend ASAP Rocky
Play time for baby Riot Rose
More pictures give glimpses into their family life and reveal the couple's playful interaction with baby Riot, who sweetly beams up at his adoring parents while they share quality time on a blanket.
Reports confirmed in August that Rihanna and A$AP Rocky had welcomed their second child, Riot Rose, into their family. This momentous occasion adds to the happiness of the couple, who also celebrated their first son, RZA's, birth in May 2022. As they continue to embrace parenthood, their fans eagerly anticipate more heartwarming moments and milestones from this family.
ALSO READ: Is A$AP Rocky set to reveal his and Rihanna's baby boy's name to the public? Here's what we know
FAQs
Suhasini is a budding writer with two years of experience under her belt. She has a passion for movies and is an av... Read more