Rihanna and A$AP Rocky's secret baby boy arrives in Los Angeles; DEETs Inside

Months after Rihanna took the stage to perform for the Superbowl Halftime this year, she was the headliner to become the first woman to perform while carrying a child in her belly. Well, it certainly is time that Rihanna and ASAP Rocky announce to the world they have welcomed a second baby into their lives. This week, TMZ reported that the couple welcomed their baby boy and also gave him a name. Here is everything you need to know about Rihanna and Rocky's second child.

Rihanna and ASAP Rocky welcome a baby boy in secret

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky have joyfully welcomed their second child, a baby boy, in a heartwarming surprise that has delighted fans worldwide. The couple's new addition quietly arrived earlier this month, on August 3, 2023, in the city of Los Angeles. As reported by TMZ, the newborn's name is yet to be revealed, insiders share that it begins with the letter "R," in line with the couple's trend, and confirms that they have been blessed with another son.

Speculation about Rihanna's pregnancy had been circulating since June when she was spotted with A$AP Rocky while globe-trotting. Observant fans noticed her pregnancy glow, sparking anticipation for the couple's next chapter. This exciting news follows Rihanna's announcement of her pregnancy back in February, which took place during her electrifying Super Bowl halftime show. The revelation showcased her unmistakable baby bump, leaving viewers around the world in awe of the surprise. Rihanna and A$AP Rocky initially became parents in May 2022, when they welcomed their first child, a baby boy named RZA Athelston Mayers. This choice of name paid homage to the renowned leader of the legendary Wu-Tang Clan, adding a special touch to their growing family.

Advertisement

Fans are now eagerly waiting for glimpses of the couple's second baby boy, as well as any insights into the new parents' journey into parenthood for the second time. Rihanna's previous hint at another topless maternity photoshoot in a social media post has added to the excitement, leaving enthusiasts wondering if she will indeed release pictures from her second pregnancy anytime soon. We will be sure to update this section with relevant information. Thus, keep an eye on Pinkvilla for more.

ALSO READ: Rihanna talks about second pregnancy at Met Gala 2023, says 'it's so different from the first one'