Rihanna and ASAP Rocky expecting twins? Gigi Hadid CLARIFIES her comment that sparked the rumours

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky's pregnancy has already taken the world by storm and to top it all, the couple recently sparked rumours that they were expecting twins. It all started after Gigi Hadid left a comment on Rihanna's post that caused a major commotion online. The model's comment "three angels" on RiRi's post caused a stir among netizens.

Rihanna recently shared her first post on Instagram where she flaunted her bare bump. It was the singer's first post after her pregnancy was confirmed with A$AP Rocky following the duo's photos that went viral as they took a stroll in Harlem, New York. While several celebrity friends of Rihanna commented on the singer's post congratulating her on the pregnancy, it was Gigi Hadid's comment that caught everyone's eye and led them to believe Rihanna was having twins.

Reacting to the commotion that she caused online, Gigi left another comment on Rihanna's post as she clarified the meaning of her three angels comment and wrote, "I just caught word of this commotion [laughing emoji]. Meant rih / rocky / baby lol."

It has been reported by sources close to the singer that Rihanna and A$AP Rocky are more than excited about embracing parenthood together. As reported by an Entertainment Tonight source, Rihanna maintained that she believes A$AP Rocky will be an amazing dad to their child. Rihanna and A$AP Rocky have known each other for years and confirmed their relationship recently. Rocky while speaking to GQ in an interview last year, called Rihanna the "love of his life."

