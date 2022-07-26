Rihanna and ASAP Rocky go out for dinner date in New York City after welcoming their first child together

After giving birth to a baby boy, Rihanna and baby daddy ASAP Rocky go out in the town for a dinner date. On Sunday evening, the couple stepped out for a much-deserved date night in New York City in fashionable garbs. Back in May, the couple welcomed their first child together after Rihanna announced her pregnancy earlier in January.

Throughout the course of her pregnancy, Rihanna topped the headlines with her maternity fashion and received praise for not suppressing her individuality even while she was carrying a child. After giving birth, a source revealed to People that Rihanna and Rocky have been with their firstborn at home in Los Angeles these days. "Rihanna is doing well. They are very excited to be parents. Rihanna is already a wonderful mom," they added.

Another source close to the couple shared that they were flawlessly taking on their new roles as parents. The insider disclosed, "Being a new parent is of course an adjustment, but they are doing great. Their baby boy is healthy and Rihanna is just in awe of him." They continued, "She really was so excited to be pregnant. She loved it. Meeting her son was of course extremely special too." The source also complimented RiRi for being a "fantastic" mom as they revealed that she barely ever leaves her son's side. They also noted, "She wanted to give birth in L.A. since she has a big house with a yard. She enjoys sitting outside with her baby."

