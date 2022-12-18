Rihanna and ASAP Rocky head for a family beach trip after revealing son's face in viral TikTok

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky were recently spotted on a family beach date with their son in Malibu, California. The couple seemingly had a photoshoot at the beach as they matched in black outfits. Their beach outing comes in the midst of Rihanna's viral TikTok where she revealed her baby boy's face for the first time which went viral in no time.

As seen in photos shared by Page Six, Rihanna and A$AP were seen sweetly holding their son during the beach outing as they made sure he remained warm with a blanket. The Diamonds singer was dressed in a black dress with a slit. As for Rocky, the rapper wore an all-black leather outfit that consisted of a vest, pants and jacket. Their adorable baby boy was seen sporting black bottoms as well. While Rihanna revealed her baby boy's face, she is yet to reveal his name.

Rihanna's TikTok video with baby boy

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky welcomed their son in May after a highly-publicized pregnancy which saw the singer donning the most stylish maternity looks. Rihanna shared in her first-ever TikTok video an adorable clip of her baby sitting in his car seat. The video featured a voiceover of Rihanna as she spoke to her little one. As per Page Six, the singer was heard covering with her baby, saying, "You tryna get mommy phone?" the video then showcased the baby grabbing the phone, and then her reaction as she adds, "Oh, wow. Oh, wow."

At the recently held Savage X Fenty Vol. 4 show, the singer spoke about her little one and said, "He is funny, he's happy — and he's fat! He's amazing. It's a real cuddly stage right now." While speaking to Washing Post about revealing his name, Rihanna said, "We just didn’t get around to it yet, really. We’ve just been living. But I guess there’s a certain freedom that comes with kind of just like getting it out there."